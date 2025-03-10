Nyanjura, 4 others bailed, after three weeks on remand

Buganda Road Court has granted bail to Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and four opposition activists, including Ingrid Turinawe, on a non-cash bail of UGX 500,000. The presiding Grade-One Magistrate, Winnie Nankya, ordered each of their sureties to sign a non-cash bond of 1 million shillings. The five have been on remand for nearly two weeks, facing charges of public nuisance. The sureties were also instructed to ensure the accused report back to court on April 23rd for the start of their trial. The charges against the five members of the FDC Katonga Road faction stem from a protest they held along Ben Kiwanuka Road in the Kampala Business District on February 17th, demanding that they be killed and Dr. Kiiza Besigye be spared instead.