Nyabyeya Forest College in Masindi faces decades of neglect, urgent repairs

Nyabyeya Forest College, a government-run institute, is in a bad state. Most of its structures are in urgent need of repair. The student hostels are leaking and have not been painted for decades. The school, located in Masindi District, was transferred from Mayuge District after an outbreak of sleeping sickness. The site was ready as it had recently hosted Polish refugees displaced from Poland during World War II.