NWSC gives one-month for end to illegal connections

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has launched a programme intended to weed out illegal water connections.The body’s managing Director Dr Silver Mugisha says illegal connections have made hundreds of people use water without paying for it. Mugisha says the corporation has issued a one-month ultimatum to customers who illegally connected to regularise their connections. He also defended the body’s continued disconnections of customers over nonpayments .