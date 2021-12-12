Advertisement

Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors

Sunday December 12 2021
By Job Bwire

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.

Ms Tiperu who is among the 41 appointees replaces Mr Stephen Mubiru who has been posted to Berlin, Germany.
The announcement was made Sunday evening by Mr Museveni’s senior press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi.

“President Yoweri Museveni today appointed new ambassadors,” Mr Nabusayi tweeted Mr Museveni’s statement which read “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122 (1), I hereby appoint the following as ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries.”
In the new appointment, former deputy chief of defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy high commissioner.

Below is the full list;
       1  Burundi- Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza
        2  Rome- Elizabeth Napeeyok
       3  Washington DC Robbie Kakonge
       4  Copenhagen- Margaret Bakyira
       5   Dar-es-Salaam- Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye
      6  Khartourm-  Dr Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu
       7  Paris- Ms Amule Doreen
        8  Kigali- Maj Gen (rtd) Robert Rusoke
       9  New York- Adonia Ayebare (Special envoy)
        10 Algiers-  Alintuma Nsambu
        11  New Delhi – Joyce K. Kikafuunda
        12  Canberra – Nimisha Madhvani
        13 Berlin- Stephen Mubiru
       14  Ankara- Nusura Tiperu
        15  Kuala Lumper- Betty Bigombe
       16  Brussels- Miriam Blaak
        17  Moscow- Moses Kizige
       18  Abu Dhabi-  Zaake Kibedi
       19  Mogadishu- Prof Sma Turyamuhika
       20  Abuja Nelson Ocheger
        21  Addis Ababa Rebecca Otengo
        22  Ottawa- Ruth Aceng
        23  Cairo- Sam Male Sebulime
       24  Kinshasa- Hajj Farid Kaliisa
       25  Juba- Brig Ronnie Balya
       26  Doha Stephen Chebrot
       27  Tehran- Mohammed Kisambira Tezikuba
       28  Riyadh – Isaac Sebulime
       29  Nairobi- Dr Hassan Galiwango
      30 Beijing- Oliver Wonekha
      31  Geneva- Mercel R.Tibaleka
     32  Tokyo- Ms Tophas Byagira Kaahwa
      33  Pretoria- Mr Paul Amuru
       34  Luanda- Col (rtd) Julius Kihaanda
       35  Guangzhou – Ms Judith Nsababeera

       36 Havana- Ms Elizabeth Musaazi Nabbaka
      
     
      Deputy Ambassadors
       1 Cairo- Lt Gen Charles Angina
       2  Abuja- Mr Alfred Nnam
       3  Mogadishu- Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha
       4  New Delhi – Ms Margaret Kyogyire
    
 
 

 

