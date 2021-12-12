Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors
Sunday December 12 2021
Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.
Ms Tiperu who is among the 41 appointees replaces Mr Stephen Mubiru who has been posted to Berlin, Germany.
The announcement was made Sunday evening by Mr Museveni’s senior press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi.
“President Yoweri Museveni today appointed new ambassadors,” Mr Nabusayi tweeted Mr Museveni’s statement which read “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122 (1), I hereby appoint the following as ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries.”
In the new appointment, former deputy chief of defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy high commissioner.
Below is the full list;
1 Burundi- Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza
2 Rome- Elizabeth Napeeyok
3 Washington DC Robbie Kakonge
4 Copenhagen- Margaret Bakyira
5 Dar-es-Salaam- Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye
6 Khartourm- Dr Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu
7 Paris- Ms Amule Doreen
8 Kigali- Maj Gen (rtd) Robert Rusoke
9 New York- Adonia Ayebare (Special envoy)
10 Algiers- Alintuma Nsambu
11 New Delhi – Joyce K. Kikafuunda
12 Canberra – Nimisha Madhvani
13 Berlin- Stephen Mubiru
14 Ankara- Nusura Tiperu
15 Kuala Lumper- Betty Bigombe
16 Brussels- Miriam Blaak
17 Moscow- Moses Kizige
18 Abu Dhabi- Zaake Kibedi
19 Mogadishu- Prof Sma Turyamuhika
20 Abuja Nelson Ocheger
21 Addis Ababa Rebecca Otengo
22 Ottawa- Ruth Aceng
23 Cairo- Sam Male Sebulime
24 Kinshasa- Hajj Farid Kaliisa
25 Juba- Brig Ronnie Balya
26 Doha Stephen Chebrot
27 Tehran- Mohammed Kisambira Tezikuba
28 Riyadh – Isaac Sebulime
29 Nairobi- Dr Hassan Galiwango
30 Beijing- Oliver Wonekha
31 Geneva- Mercel R.Tibaleka
32 Tokyo- Ms Tophas Byagira Kaahwa
33 Pretoria- Mr Paul Amuru
34 Luanda- Col (rtd) Julius Kihaanda
35 Guangzhou – Ms Judith Nsababeera
36 Havana- Ms Elizabeth Musaazi Nabbaka
Deputy Ambassadors
1 Cairo- Lt Gen Charles Angina
2 Abuja- Mr Alfred Nnam
3 Mogadishu- Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha
4 New Delhi – Ms Margaret Kyogyire