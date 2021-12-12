Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.

Ms Tiperu who is among the 41 appointees replaces Mr Stephen Mubiru who has been posted to Berlin, Germany.

The announcement was made Sunday evening by Mr Museveni’s senior press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi.

“President Yoweri Museveni today appointed new ambassadors,” Mr Nabusayi tweeted Mr Museveni’s statement which read “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122 (1), I hereby appoint the following as ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries.”

In the new appointment, former deputy chief of defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy high commissioner.

Below is the full list;

1 Burundi- Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza

2 Rome- Elizabeth Napeeyok

3 Washington DC Robbie Kakonge

4 Copenhagen- Margaret Bakyira

5 Dar-es-Salaam- Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye

6 Khartourm- Dr Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu

7 Paris- Ms Amule Doreen

8 Kigali- Maj Gen (rtd) Robert Rusoke

9 New York- Adonia Ayebare (Special envoy)

10 Algiers- Alintuma Nsambu

11 New Delhi – Joyce K. Kikafuunda

12 Canberra – Nimisha Madhvani

13 Berlin- Stephen Mubiru

14 Ankara- Nusura Tiperu

15 Kuala Lumper- Betty Bigombe

16 Brussels- Miriam Blaak

17 Moscow- Moses Kizige

18 Abu Dhabi- Zaake Kibedi

19 Mogadishu- Prof Sma Turyamuhika

20 Abuja Nelson Ocheger

21 Addis Ababa Rebecca Otengo

22 Ottawa- Ruth Aceng

23 Cairo- Sam Male Sebulime

24 Kinshasa- Hajj Farid Kaliisa

25 Juba- Brig Ronnie Balya

26 Doha Stephen Chebrot

27 Tehran- Mohammed Kisambira Tezikuba

28 Riyadh – Isaac Sebulime

29 Nairobi- Dr Hassan Galiwango

30 Beijing- Oliver Wonekha

31 Geneva- Mercel R.Tibaleka

32 Tokyo- Ms Tophas Byagira Kaahwa

33 Pretoria- Mr Paul Amuru

34 Luanda- Col (rtd) Julius Kihaanda

35 Guangzhou – Ms Judith Nsababeera

36 Havana- Ms Elizabeth Musaazi Nabbaka





Deputy Ambassadors

1 Cairo- Lt Gen Charles Angina

2 Abuja- Mr Alfred Nnam

3 Mogadishu- Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha

4 New Delhi – Ms Margaret Kyogyire









