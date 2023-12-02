Nursing, midwifery students to start national exams

Public and private health institutions nationwide have received advice not to prevent students with outstanding tuition fees from taking their national examinations. Dr. Safina Musene, the Commissioner for Health Education and Training, conveyed this message during a briefing for examination coordinators and monitors on behalf of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board. Approximately 50,000 candidates are registered for the 36th series of UNMEB December examinations, commencing on Monday across 121 centers.