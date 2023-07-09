Nurses Union ready to defend health workers from harassment at work

Two weeks ago, the health workers at Adjumani Hospital in Adjumani district stormed the office of the Chief Administrative Officer to protest what they described as unethical behavior by their Hospital Administrator. The police have said they are now looking into the matter - but the administrator is still at work. This afternoon we would like to talk about harassment in the workplace. To share with us on this topic, we have the treasurer of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union - ANNET BIRUNGI.