Nurses, midwives call for supplementary budget

Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has joined other stakeholders in demanding a supplementary budget to address the delayed deployment of medical interns. Over 1,000 medical interns including doctors, nurses, and dentists among others were not deployed. The Health Ministry says they need over 18.8 billion shillings to absorb all the eligible interns but the cost excludes the cost of recruiting additional specialists to supervise interns.