Nurses call for a medical scheme for health workers

Nurses and midwives have asked the government to consider introducing a medical scheme for nurses. This was at the International Nurses and midwives day 2023 hosted in Arua City, themed “Our Nurses, Our Future" held at Muni University. The minister of state for Health in charge of general duties Anifa Kawooya, who was the chief guest lauded the nurses for their work, promising to forward their concerns to the president and other relevant authorities.