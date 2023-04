NUP writes to UHRC over 18 whose whereabouts are unknown

The National Unity Platform has renewed its demand for accountability regarding its missing supporters. They say that the Uganda Human Rights Commission has put in little effort to find them. As per a letter by the NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya to the commission, dated 19th April 2023, NUP lists 18 missing people whose whereabouts are yet to be established. The commission says it is still investigating.