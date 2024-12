NUP women’s league urges colleagues to stand firm against electoral violence

The National Unity Platform Women’s League has called on women leaders within the party to stand firm against acts of electoral violence. This call, made by the deputy party vice-chairperson Lina Zedriga, coincided with the league’s commemoration of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Zedriga emphasized that such violence discourages women from pursuing elective positions.