NUP wants government to speed up trials of 'kidnapped' members

The National Unity Platform leadership has vowed to intensify pressure on the government to produce all its members arrested since at least 2019, who have yet to be tried in a court of law. The call came as the party leadership gathered in Masaka to pray for Frank Senteza, a former bodyguard to NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, who was fatally knocked down in 2021 at the height of the last presidential elections.