NUP to challenge Kayunga by-election results

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

With the storm yet to settle in the recently concluded Kayunga district by-elections, the National Unity Platform party has, on Monday, declared that it will go to court to challenge the outcome of the contest that saw NRM’s Andrew Muwonge being declared winner ahead of Harriet Nakweede.



“They [voters] turned up in small numbers because of the intimidation that was there. And, whoever turned up to vote, was voting an umbrella. That win alone shows that our work was done,” Nakwede told the media.

“She is going to court, not so much because she believes in the courts of law but it is to say, “How have you won?” The DR forms are here and they are very clear. She is doing this for the court to also count. Maybe they have a better calculator than that of Byabakama,” NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says.

“They are within their right. They are doing the right thing because it is a peaceful way of finding a solution to something they think is not right,” the Electoral Commission’s chairperson, Paul Bukenya says.



The party leaders insist that they have been denied access to the tally sheets by the electoral commission officials. However, Paul Bukenya the commission’s spokesperson says the tally sheets are public documents.



“This morning I wrote a letter informing the EC that our candidate needs to go to court and therefore we need a tally sheet. When she reached there, she was thrown around and later they declared that they were closing for Christmas,” NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya says.

“I think NUP has received a copy of the tally sheet. They followed the procedure which they did well. They received a copy of it. It is a public document,” EC’s Bukenya says.



NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi says the Kayunga polls are a summary of what happened in the January general elections but this will not deter them from participating in more polls.



“I have heard some voices say that elections do not make sense. Yes, they do not make sense in terms of legality, in terms of the declaration of the rightful candidate but they open up the eyes of the people,” Kyagulanyi told the media.



Kyagulanyi accused other opposition politicians who blame them for staying in elections in the country of engaging in double standards.



“It does not make sense for the world to see you fight against those who are taking the same direction you are going. Unless, that is an opportunity for you to ex[pose yourself,” Kyagulanyi says.



In response, the police revealed the final tally of people arrested during the Kayunga election.



“I total of 100 suspects were arrested during the electoral process, especially in Kayunga. We have opened 17 case files. Out of the 100, 87 suspects were charged to court including 3 MPs,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists.



The NUP says that they have their copies of Declaration of Results forms ready with them and are ready to present them before the court as evidence in their court petition.