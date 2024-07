NUP supporters narrate their ordeal in CMI detention

National Unity Party members who have been missing since their arrest on Monday this week were released yesterday. According to Peter Wambi and Ashiraf Mwanje, they had been detained at CMI headquarters in Mbuya, where they claim to have been tortured. The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has condemned the incommunicado arrest of Ugandans, urging the government to observe law and order during arrests.