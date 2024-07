NUP supporter missing since Monday after arrest

There is a family in Mpererwe Kawempe North Division, who is in a somber mood because of the disappearance of their relative, who was arrested by security agencies on Monday at National Unity Platform Headquarters in Makerere Kavule. He has not been brought before court or heard from since. According to NUP Lawyer George Musisi, there are over 6 people who are still missing and have never been reigned in courts since Monday.