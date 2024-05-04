NUP starts nationwide registration drive amid concerns of government interference

By Daniel Kibet More by this Author

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has initiated a comprehensive registration campaign aimed at registering all its party leaders and members across Uganda. The campaign kickstarted with a formal ceremony held in Gayaza, marking a significant step following the recent launch to register party members nationwide.

However, amidst the enthusiasm for this initiative, NUP leaders have voiced apprehensions about potential government interference. They believe that these efforts could be targeted by elements seeking to undermine the party's legitimacy and impact.

The registration drive was inaugurated in Kyadondo East constituency, spearheaded by the local Member of Parliament, Muwada Nkunnyingi. This constituency holds particular significance as it is also the residence of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine.

The campaign officially began on Monday, April 29th, when NUP President Kyagulanyi announced the registration process for all party members nationwide. The subsequent launch in Kyaddondo East on a Saturday saw MP Nkunnyingi taking charge, emphasizing the importance of this exercise for the party's organizational structure and outreach.

During a press conference, MP Nkunnyingi detailed the operational aspects of the registration, including the deployment of personnel across nine parishes within the constituency. However, he expressed concerns about potential disruptions orchestrated by external forces, citing incidents like the discovery of an explosive device nearby as possible attempts to sabotage the registration efforts.

Nkunnyingi highlighted reports of intimidation tactics aimed at discouraging potential registrants, including threats of arrest for those participating in the registration drive. He attributed these actions to a broader strategy by the government to instill fear among the population, particularly NUP supporters.

Despite these challenges, MP Nkunnyingi remained undeterred, leading a mobilization drive to encourage more NUP members to register. Notably, this mobilization effort proceeded without interference from law enforcement, in contrast to previous instances where such activities faced police intervention.