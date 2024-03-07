NUP's Lubega Vincent Nsamba declared Makerere University's Guild President elect

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

In a tightly contested election, Lubega Vincent Nsamba, associated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), has emerged victorious as Makerere University's 90th Guild President. The Makerere University 90th Electoral Commission officially declared Nsamba the winner after he secured 2540 votes in today's online election.

Nsamba's victory was achieved by a narrow margin, with his closest competitor, Ariho Edmond, trailing closely behind with 2536 votes, making him the runner-up with a mere four-vote difference. Kasekende Fulungensio secured the position of second runner-up after receiving 1674 votes, while Wandukwa Simon claimed the fourth position with 1039 votes.

According to Kirunda Ramadhan, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, a total of 25,000 voters were expected to participate in the election, indicating significant engagement from the student body.

As the newly elected Guild President, Nsamba will be tasked with representing the interests of the student body, advocating for their rights, and working collaboratively with university administration to address pertinent issues affecting the campus community.

Nsamba's victory has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation on social media as students look forward to his leadership.