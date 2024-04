NUP’s Kyagulanyi tasks govt to free political prisoners

The President of the National Unity Platform party, Robert Kyagulanyi, has challenged government authorities to release his supporters who are currently in detention. Kyagulanyi issued this response in response to claims that he is benefiting from the situation, wherein some individuals have been missing without a trace for three years. He hosted a Eid al-Fitr lunch for the families of those who are incarcerated or missing.