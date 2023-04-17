NUP's introduction of term limits elicits mixed reactions

A section of Members of parliament under the National Unity Platform have welcomed recent amendments to the party's constitution especially one that institutes a limit of 2 5-year terms for all elective and party leadership positions. The lawmakers say the term limits will help nurture leaders in the party and also showcase democracy in practice and not just something to which NUP simply pays lip service. However, some other MPs say the amendments were done without wide consultation, which the party spokesperson Joel Senyonyi has denied.