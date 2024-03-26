NUP's attempt to recall Mathias Mpuuga denied by Speaker Among

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Anita Among has officially declared her decision not to effect the replacement of Mathias Mpuuga as Parliamentary Commissioner, as confirmed by a letter addressed to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

In the letter, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, sighted the legal complexities involved in recalling a commissioner elected by Parliament. Among emphasised that political parties are restricted to nominating candidates for positions, with the actual appointment or dismissal falling under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

"Parliament Commissioners are elected by Parliament... Once elected, commissioners cease to serve individual party interests and serve Parliament as a whole," stated Among in her letter.

The Speaker referenced Section 5 of Article 83 of the Constitution, which outlines the grounds for removing a commission member, except for the Speaker and the Leader of Government Business.

"A member of the commission... may be removed from office by Parliament for inability to perform the functions of his or her office arising from infirmity of the body or mind, misbehaviour, misconduct, or incompetence," read the relevant section.

Among's letter reiterated that the National Unity Platform's desire to recall Mpuuga lacked legal basis or foundation.

This response from the Parliament follows a letter from NUP's Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, communicating the party's decision to recall the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP from his position as Parliamentary Commissioner.

NUP's decision stemmed from allegations of abuse of office and corruption, with accusations that Mpuuga, along with the Speaker of Parliament and other Parliamentary Commissioners, allocated themselves UGX 1.7 billion of taxpayers' money as service awards.