NUP resumes nationwide mobilization after agreement with police

Earlier, National Unity Platform supporters and politicians led by party President Robert Kyagulanyi were destined for Mukono Municipality, where they were scheduled to hold a mobilization rally. The resumption of the nationwide mobilization activities follows an agreement the party leadership struck with the police to ensure their activities are guided. This comes after the party activities were halted last week due to instances of teargassing by the police in Jinja District.