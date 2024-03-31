NUP ready to have a discussion with Mpuuga–LOP Joel Ssenyonyi

Continuing with the theme of Easter - several prominent personalities turned up at Church across the country to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The leader of the Opposition in parliament Joel Ssenyonyi attended prayers at St Yusuf Lugalama Church in Kiwatule, and said the NUP leadership is ready for mediation with the suspended party vice president Buganda region Mathias Mpuuga to resolve their differences. Several other religious leaders also touched on the theme of reconciliation as seen in this report.