NUP ready for legal battle over Kawempe North by-election results

The National Unity Platform leadership says it is ready for a second showdown with the National Resistance Movement in court over the outcome of the Kawempe North by-election. NUP claims that NRM is using reverse psychology, blaming the victims of the violence that electorates were subjected to by the security forces in an attempt to save face from the humiliating loss the party suffered. They have also dismissed the claim by President Museveni that, out of the 197 polling stations in Kawempe North, ballot boxes were destroyed in 50 of them. Jackson Onyango starts us with these details.