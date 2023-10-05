NUP president Kyagulanyi seized by security agents at Entebbe Airport

Security Operatives Seize Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Leader of the Opposition National Unity Platform. Kyagulanyi, who arrived at Entebbe Airport from South Africa aboard a RwandAir plane at about 10 am, was apprehended by plainclothed security operatives. They forcibly placed him into a waiting car that sped away from the airport, passing through Entebbe town and heading to his residence in Magere via the Entebbe Expressway. Kyagulanyi's supporters had spent nearly a week mobilizing people to welcome the NUP leader at Entebbe Airport and join a march to Magere, referred to as the 'One Million March.