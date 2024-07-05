NUP postpones nationwide tours amid police summons

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has decided to postpone its planned countrywide tours, originally slated to begin next week on Monday, July 8th. This decision comes after the police summoned party leadership for a meeting on Thursday, July 11th, to discuss the way forward.



According to reports, Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya called for fair treatment from the police, urging parity with other parties such as the FDC that freely conduct nationwide activities.



NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, criticized the recent arrest and subsequent remand of Anderson Burora, former Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Rubaga Division, on charges related to hate speech and misinformation.



Kyagulanyi also voiced concern over ongoing evictions in the Lubigi wetland area by the National Environmental Management Authority, describing them as discriminatory.



In addition, NUP leaders engaged in discussions with the police regarding the establishment of the NUP Leadership School, aimed at enhancing leadership and organizational capacity within the party.



