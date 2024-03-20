NUP Parliamentary members convene at party headquarters amidst tensions

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary caucus gathered early at the party headquarters in Kavule for a scheduled meeting. The meeting, chaired by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and attended by Opposition leader Joel Ssenyonyi and Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, was held behind closed doors. Despite this, our cameras captured footage of the attendees, primarily MPs, whose phones were confiscated.

Rubongoya noted the meeting's strong attendance despite short notice, but some members, including former Opposition leader Mathias Mpuuga, Busiiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona, and Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, were notably absent. It's reported that these members didn't provide information on whether they were among the 17 who notified the party of their absence.

This gathering occurs amidst tensions over calls for Mpuuga to resign from his parliamentary commission job following his acceptance of a 500 million shilling service award. MPs from the greater Masaka area have criticized the party's handling of the situation.

Last week, the NUP NEC meeting decided that Mpuuga should relinquish his parliamentary commission role, but he has yet to publicly address whether he will comply with the decision.