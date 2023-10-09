NUP officials arrested for organizing prayers for detained supporters

Police are currently detaining at least 14 individuals associated with the Opposition National Unity Platform during an operation conducted by the army and military police as Ugandans celebrated the country's Independence Day. NUP's Secretary-General, Lewis Rubingoya, and Nakawa West Member of Parliament, who also serves as the party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, are among those who have been arrested. Security operatives engaged in confrontations with NUP supporters for most of the day after they disrupted the party's press briefing and Independence Day prayers at the party headquarters in Kamwokya.