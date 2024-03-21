NUP MPs stand with Leader of Opposition amidst corruption allegations in parliament

Members of the National Unity Platform rallied behind the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, as they addressed accusations of corruption leveled against the institution's top leadership. The claims, which emerged on a prominent microblogging platform and gained momentum through activist efforts, have been under public scrutiny for three weeks. Investigations, now underway by the Office of the Auditor General, have taken center stage.

However, on Wednesday, the Inspectorate of Government declared its withdrawal from the investigation, much to the dismay of NUP members. Despite this setback, they remain hopeful that the Inspectorate, along with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Financial Intelligence Authority—entities they've petitioned—will conduct impartial investigations.

The allegations being probed range from a purported 3.1 billion shillings agreement with Mama Bukedea FM, owned by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, to irregular staff recruitment, inflated per diem for parliamentary officials, and discrepancies in travel records. Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the self-benefits received by parliamentary commissioners.





While Parliament, through its Director of Communication and Public Affairs Chris Obore, expressed openness to the investigations, reservations linger.

In a surprising turn, Ssenyonyi disclosed that he had reimbursed excess funds from a recent trip to Nairobi. However, when Ssenyonyi initially brought up the matter in parliament last week, Among dismissed it, citing reluctance to engage with social media rumors propagated by individuals she referred to as homosexuals.

Amidst mounting pressure, the Alliance for National Transformation party has demanded a forensic audit of parliament by the Auditor General and investigations by