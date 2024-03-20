NUP MPs confront corruption concerns and factional tensions

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

National Unity Platform Members of Parliament convened on Tuesday for an extensive closed-door session at the NUP headquarters in Kampala, presided over by party President Robert Kyagulanyi.

Insights from lawmakers present at the meeting indicate a growing concern within the party leadership regarding the perceived sidelining of the fight against government corruption. Allegedly, this responsibility has largely fallen on Joel Ssenyonyi, the leader of the opposition in parliament.

While party Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya acknowledged that MPs were encouraged to take a firm stance against corruption, he refrained from elaborating further on this matter.

Sources, speaking anonymously to NTV, disclosed that MPs were cautioned to tread carefully, as their actions could exacerbate internal divisions akin to those witnessed within the Forum for Democratic Change, allegedly orchestrated by influential figures within Parliament.





Some MPs voiced apprehensions about NUP's purported reluctance to discipline members who deviate from the party line or express support for rival political entities.

Recent controversies have further strained NUP's cohesion, with Abed Bwanika, MP for Kimanya-Kabonera, accusing certain elements within the party of attacking Buganda Kingdom and endorsing homosexuality.

Conversely, MPs Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South) and Jimmy Lwanga (Njeru Municipality) have aligned themselves with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the Patriotic League of Uganda.

NUP officials cite a lack of institutional mechanisms within their current constitution to address such internal rifts, pending approval of an amended constitution submitted to the Electoral Commission for gazetting.

Rubongoya noted that out of the 22 absent MPs, only five provided prior notification. Notable among the 17 who sent apologies are Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala County), Bashir Kazimbwe (Kawempe South MP), and the Woman MP for Luweero district.

Meanwhile, allegations of corruption involving former Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, have added strain to NUP's unity. Mpuuga faces scrutiny from top party officials for his involvement in a parliamentary commission meeting that approved a one-time service award of UGX 500 million.