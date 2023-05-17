NUP members raise concerns over women’s welfare

The Women's League of the National Unity Platform Party is asking the Central Government to provide new means of subsistence for women working along the Kampala-Masaka highway, now that the roadside markets have been closed. The road was shut down after the Katonga River flooded and decimated the bridge. The NUP Women's League also re-echoed their concern about the tax on diapers, arguing that the tax is damaging to productivity. The NUP women leaders also spoke to journalists about women in detention. The event was held at the NUP offices in Kampala.