NUP leaders summoned by police over leadership school activities

By RAYMOND TAMALE More by this Author

Leaders of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) expressed shock after being summoned by the police to clarify the activities of their newly launched leadership school. The school, which began operations last month, is reportedly legal according to party officials.

A scheduled meeting with the police at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, initially set for today, has been postponed to tomorrow. In June 2024, the NUP inaugurated its leadership school at the former party headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala. The school aims to groom party supporters and members for leadership roles, making them civically aware of political, cultural, economic, and human rights matters.

Alex Mufumbiro, the deputy spokesperson for NUP, stated that all activities at the school comply with the law. Today's meeting, where NUP officials were expected to explain the school's activities, did not take place as planned and has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, NUP has notified the police about their intention to resume nationwide political tours. NTV has learned that the police have not yet responded. These tours were recently suspended after police accused NUP leaders and supporters of failing to adhere to traffic and other guidelines.