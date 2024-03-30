NUP leaders defend party’s move to suspend Mpuuga

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke says that Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga denied the National Unity Platform the opportunity to resolve the stalemate within the party. Nambooze argues that the party was left between a rock and a hard place after Mpuuga attended only the first meeting but missed subsequent meetings convened to address the impasse. She says that the issues' direction could have been averted had Mpuuga disclosed his concerns to the party instead of addressing them in the media.