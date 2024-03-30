NUP leaders defend party’s move to suspend Mpuuga

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke has accused Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga of denying the National Unity Platform (NUP) the chance to resolve an internal deadlock within the party.

Nambooze contends that NUP found itself in a difficult position after Mpuuga attended only the initial meeting and skipped subsequent sessions convened to tackle the impasse. She argues that if Mpuuga had disclosed his concerns to the party instead of addressing them through the media, the situation might have been avoided.

A recent letter signed by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi revealed Mpuuga's suspension as the deputy party president for Buganda. The letter attributed Mpuuga's suspension to his failure to adequately explain his involvement in a decision by the parliamentary commission, resulting in his receiving a 500 million shillings service award.

This decision by NUP leadership has surprised many political observers. Politicians both within and outside the party fear that NUP's elected officials may face consequences in the upcoming elections.

Betty Nambooze Bakireke, though not a member of the National Executive Committee, attended the initial party meeting where Mpuuga was present. She insists that there were no other viable options for handling the matter.

Nambooze further criticizes Mpuuga for exacerbating the situation by missing subsequent meetings called to address the concerns.

Mpuuga, despite his suspension, will have an opportunity to defend himself before NUP's National Executive Committee. His suspension follows advice from the Katikiro of Buganda urging party MPs and councillors to resolve issues amicably.