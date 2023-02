NUP launches Kunga Uganda Convention 2023

The National Unity Platform Party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says reports of the party being divided are not true. As he addressed party members at the launch of the party's countrywide mobilization drive dubbed Kunga Uganda convention 2023, Kyagulanyi affirmed that his party still stands on the values of unity and they will not allow anyone to sow seeds of division among them.