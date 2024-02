NUP investigates reports of members engaging with NRM

The National Unity Platform Party has said it will investigate reports that some of their councilors are participating in a training session organized by the National Resistance Movement in Garuga, Wakiso district. NUP's Chief Mobiliser Fred Nyanzi said this is against the party laws. He said the meeting in Garuga is about the NRM Philosophy of the party. NUP held a meeting at its headquarters in Kampala.