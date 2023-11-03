NUP celebrates opening of new headquarters

The National Unity Platform party President, Robert Kyagulanyi, has encouraged supporters to unite for the sake of progress. This message was delivered as he presided over the official inauguration of the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kawempe Division. The office opening followed counter-protests between NUP and the police regarding the ceremony's arrangements. Kyagulanyi was joined by other politicians, including Dr. Kizza Besigye, Miria Matembe, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and more.