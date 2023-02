NUP agrees to back ANT leader Alice Alaso in Serere by-election

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced that it will not field a candidate in the Serere county Parliamentary by-election. The position became vacant following the death of the area MP, Patrick Okabe in December last year. Instead, the party say they will support Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate Alice Alaso, the spirit of working together as the opposition.