Nun excels in the 2022 UACE after 13 years of not studying

Daughters of Divine Charity in Mbarara are celebrating after one of their own Sister, Esther Asiimwe scored 20 points in the 2022 UACE. Sister Asiimwe, who had spent 13 years out of school, enrolled for her A-level at Maryhill school in Mbarara to acquire more knowledge because she was writing a book about the history of the congregation of daughters Divine Charity in the country. The 33-year-old grade 3 teacher says studies were very difficult in the beginning, but her social status helped her to attract teachers who supported her and even got her a bursary at the school.