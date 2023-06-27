NUDIPU calls for increased funding in the next budget

People with disabilities under their umbrella, Uganda National Union of Disabled people are calling on government to increase its budget allocation. They argue that the 1% of the budget allocated by the Ministry of Finance is not enough to meet their needs. According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics, UBOS, people living with disabilities in Uganda are estimated at five thousand one hundred and five, accounting for 12.4% of the general population.