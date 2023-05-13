NUDIPU aids Salaama school for the blind

The Christian Blind Mission and the National Union of the Disabled Persons in Uganda have provided support Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono with solar powered security lights to enhance safety at the institution. The move comes in the wake of questions raised after a fire that razed dormitory for learners last year. Survivors from Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono say they are still ailing and are worried about insecurity at the school premises and are calling for government assistance on the matter.