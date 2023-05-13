Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Shopkeeper shot as guard attempts to foil traffic offender’s escape
  • 2 National Security guard shoots colleague dead in Makindye
  • 3 National Museveni demands answers after Indian money lender shot dead by policeman
  • 4 National Two UPDF soldiers injured in clash with Zombo locals
  • 5 National Allow God provide justice, bishop tells family at Engola's burial