NTV Uganda recognized as best-admired media brand in Uganda

The minister of trade David Bahati has commended Brand Africa- a company involved in identifying African business brands across the continent - that has successfully captured the hearts and minds of the African Populace. Minister Bahati was the chief guest at the release of the brand Africa one hundred 2023 -13th edition- at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala where NTV Uganda was recognized as the best-admired media brand in Uganda among others.