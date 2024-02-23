Ntungamo residents construct police post on contested land

Residents of Nyarubaare Parish in Ntungamo district are constructing a police post on a contested piece of land in a bid to save it. The contested land has a community playground that was established in 1948 but has been claimed by members of a nearby family since 2019. Residents, headed by the parish chairperson Silagi Murangira, claim that they informed police and other leaders about the need to construct a police station on the land as a means of securing it while the court handles the dispute.