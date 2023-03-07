Ntoroko residents risk rebel activity to graze in Eastern DRC

Cattle keepers in drought-affected Ntoroko are opting to graze their animals in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo due to the lack of pasture and water in the district. The authorities here have appealed to the government to dig more valley dams as the dam construction program benefited only one of the three sub-counties in the district. Ntoroko, a western rift valley district, sits between two extreme weather conditions; heavy floods during the rainy season and drought during the dry season