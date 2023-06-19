Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National 20 collaborators arrested over Kasese school attack
  • 2 National Group blamed in Kasese school attack 'funded by Islamic State'
  • 3 National Govt spent Shs514b more than it had budgeted for May
  • 4 National Ugandans bury more victims of horrific Kasese school massacre
  • 5 National Nominees promise Oyam voters better services