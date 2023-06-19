NSSF, UBTS launch blood donation drive

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has revealed that there is a rise in the demand for rhesus-negative blood types. Ambrose Mugume, senior blood donor recruiter says they have been holding this blood in reserve, especially O negative. Rhesus-negative blood includes A negative and AB negative among others. The increase in demand has been attributed to several factors, including an increase in the number of surgeries performed. Consequently, the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services together with National Social Security Fund have today kicked off a blood donation drive to collect over 3,000 units of rare blood types currently in high demand in hospitals.