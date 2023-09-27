NSSF savers sight 10% interest rate | Morning At NTV

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will pay an interest rate of 10% to its members for the Financial Year 2022/2023. The 10% interest, equivalent to a total of Shs1.591 trillion, was declared by the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, at the NSSF 11th Annual Members' Meeting on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Stevens Mwanje, Chief Financial Officer at NSSF, is here to provide further details on this and what's in store for the year from NSSF's perspective."