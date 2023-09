NSSF registers 15% growth

Members of the national social security fund will receive a total of 1.591 trillion shillings (10%) in interest in their accounts for the financial year 2022/23. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija while announcing the new rate praised the new board for a job well done, having recorded a growth in revenue of 15% the same year, supported by earnings on interest income. The minimal payment comes on the back of a challenging business year in the East African region.