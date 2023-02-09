NSSF Probe : Trade union finances queried

The Select Committee of Parliament probing reports of mismanagement at the National Social Security Fund could summon the former Secretary General of the National Organization of Trade Unions NOTU, Peter Werikhe. Usher Wilson Owere, who is in court as he fights to hold on to the position of the Chairman General of NOTU, told the committee that Werikhe was solely responsible for the management of the finances by virtue of the position. The committee heard that Werikhe who is the MP for Bubulo West had not provided accountability for the resources of the union for three consecutive years. This has become a subject of the probe after it surfaced that a member of the NSSF board Dr. Sam Lyomoki asked for 1 billion shillings for which 100 million is alleged to have been approved by the Acting Managing Director Patrick Ayota.