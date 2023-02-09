NSSF probe: Former MD, board members disagree over Shs1.8bn allocation

The board of the National Social Security Fund and the management have different reasons for the purpose of an approved 1.8 billion shillings said to have been for Corporate Social Responsibility activities. The Fund’s former Managing Director Richard Byarugaba told the committee that the funds were meant for the board members and the minister for gender labour and social development Betty Amongi. But the board members led by Peter Kimbowa said they did not know this plan, which they say, involved self-aggrandisement.