NSSF managers complain of political pressure

The Chief Financial Officer at the National Social Security Fund Stevens Mwanje has told the Select Committee of Parliament investigating the pension fund that the department was faced with unusual difficulties in preparing the budget for the 2022/23 Financial Year. Mwanje says the pressure came out of a decision to include 1 billion shillings in the budget but without formal itemization. The committee, chaired by the Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka, was told that the NSSF former Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba directed for the inclusion of the amount on the grounds, that he was being pressured by unnamed persons.