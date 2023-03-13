NSSF management and board insist they will not resign

The NSSF bond chairman Peter Kimbowa says that the probe on the status of the fund found no substantial evidence that member funds were stolen. He adds that the fund never at a time approved the disbursement of some 6 billion shillings to the gender minister and that reports of 1.8bn shillings said to have been shared among board members was also false. He was speaking today morning at the fund headquarters in response to the just-released report of the parliamentary committee on the state of the NSSF.