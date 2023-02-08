NSSF former boss Byarugaba on the spot over Shs11bn loan to Uganda Clays

The management of the National Social Security Fund has admitted that it was an error to provide a loan of 11 billion shillings to Uganda Clays Limited. This came out as members of a select committee of Parliament investigating the operations of NSSF questioned how the decision was reached even when Uganda Clays had been making losses for three consecutive years. The MPs alluded to possible influence by NSSF former Managing Director Richard Byarugaba who was also the Chairman of the Uganda Clays Board Audit Committee.