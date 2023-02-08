Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Turkish president admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 12,000
  • 2 National NUP lead lawyer Anthony Wameli is dead
  • 3 National Hit-and-run driver kills pupil, injures four others in Mukono
  • 4 World Death toll rises above 11,200 in Turkey, Syria quake
  • 5 National Witchdoctor, three others found with human body parts